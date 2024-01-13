IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09
  • Now Playing

    “There are serious consequences”: Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

  • Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard

    09:27

  • Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

    09:15

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58

  • ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did 'Everything he could' do circumvent rule of law

    09:17

  • Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

    09:34

  • Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

    12:58

  • Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

Ali Velshi

“There are serious consequences”: Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

07:23

There is bipartisan opposition to President Biden’s decision to authorize military strikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen without congressional approval, launching a fierce debate in Washington over war powers. Since November, the Houthis have launched more than two dozen attacks on ships in the Red Sea - a critical passageway for global commercial shipping. The Biden administration says the U.S. strikes are meant to protect those key shipping routes. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, top progressive Democrat in Congress, joins Ali Velshi to discuss.Jan. 13, 2024

  • A message to the parents trying to ban an award-winning novel they clearly haven’t read 

    11:09
  • Now Playing

    “There are serious consequences”: Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    Holy Ship! What’s Going on with the Houthi Rebels and the Red Sea?

    04:34

  • Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

    08:26

  • Trump’s explosive murder immunity defense ‘not gonna fly’ with SCOTUS

    07:50

  • Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All