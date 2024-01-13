“There are serious consequences”: Top progressive Dem on Biden’s strikes in Yemen

There is bipartisan opposition to President Biden’s decision to authorize military strikes targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen without congressional approval, launching a fierce debate in Washington over war powers. Since November, the Houthis have launched more than two dozen attacks on ships in the Red Sea - a critical passageway for global commercial shipping. The Biden administration says the U.S. strikes are meant to protect those key shipping routes. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, top progressive Democrat in Congress, joins Ali Velshi to discuss.Jan. 13, 2024