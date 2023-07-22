IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

‘There are risks’: The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

12:19

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum and Yale University History Professor Timothy Snyder join Ali Velshi to discuss the risks of prosecuting Trump and whether potential sentencing would be a mistake that exacerbates polarization or an essential measure for historical accountability. “If we want to get ourselves into a fascist system, then thing to do is not to prosecute Mr. Trump,” Snyder explains. “The meaningful polarization in this country I believe is between people who believe in law and the people who don't.”July 22, 2023

