    “The plans have been hatched”: How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

    17:25
    The $101 million prize to change the way we age

    10:28

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

    10:10

  • J Street: Israel’s war conduct not aligned with Jewish values

    08:46

  • At least 6 dead after tornadoes strike Tennessee, leaving homes destroyed

    02:48

  • ‘It’s not happening in the way it needs to’: Sen. Van Hollen on ‘conditions’ for military aid to Israel

    09:30

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

    08:53

  • Trump doubles down on ‘dictator for one day’ comments in new speech at New York gala

    03:34

  • ‘Absolutely frightening’: New details on Trump’s plan to build ‘loyalty-first’ Cabinet

    15:52

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

    09:39

  •  Fmr. Palestinian peace negotiator: Palestinians should choose their own leaders

    07:43

  • ‘He’s being dead serious’: Michael Cohen reacts to Trump ‘dictator’ comment

    07:48

  • Aaron David Miller: ‘Tougher times are coming in the US-Israeli relationship’

    08:14

  • AIPAC was among the top 20 spenders in the 2022 elections. Here’s how it breaks down.

    05:55

  • Supreme Court’s SEC case ruling could ‘upend government as we know it’

    09:54

  • ‘We dream for that’: Fmr. NY Consul General for Israel on strong future Palestinian leader

    14:38

  • Trump’s trial dates and primary schedule could put country in ‘unchartered territory’

    08:36

  • Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’

    04:41

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Bell Jar' by Sylvia Plath

    06:43

  • Charles Blow calls for ‘reverse’ Great Migration for Black Americans to increase political capital

    11:29

Ali Velshi

“The plans have been hatched”: How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

17:25

Donald Trump has gone from echoing fascist terms to doubling down on how he wants to be “a dictator for one day.” There’s reason to believe that he and his team can do a lot of serious damage in the first hours of a second Trump presidency because the “plans have been hatched.” “This isn’t buffoonery this time around,” says Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic who contributed a piece to the magazine’s special issue about a possible second Trump term. “This is well conceived. There is a plan that can be executed plausibly and effectively at the very beginning of the presidency which would eliminate all these guardrails, all these impediments, and those impediments wouldn’t be there for the rest of this term.” Protect Democracy’s Erica Newland, who served at DOJ during the Trump years warns about losing our own sense of guardrails in the power grabs - “we have to stay alert.”Dec. 10, 2023

