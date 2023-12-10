“The plans have been hatched”: How a second Trump term can upend government on Day One

Donald Trump has gone from echoing fascist terms to doubling down on how he wants to be “a dictator for one day.” There’s reason to believe that he and his team can do a lot of serious damage in the first hours of a second Trump presidency because the “plans have been hatched.” “This isn’t buffoonery this time around,” says Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic who contributed a piece to the magazine’s special issue about a possible second Trump term. “This is well conceived. There is a plan that can be executed plausibly and effectively at the very beginning of the presidency which would eliminate all these guardrails, all these impediments, and those impediments wouldn’t be there for the rest of this term.” Protect Democracy’s Erica Newland, who served at DOJ during the Trump years warns about losing our own sense of guardrails in the power grabs - “we have to stay alert.”Dec. 10, 2023