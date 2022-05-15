 Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Despite threats of retribution from the Kremlin, Finland has announced its intention to apply for NATO membership. “This is just another example of the failure of President Putin's war against Ukraine,” says U.S. Charges D’Affaires in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien. “He thought he could weaken NATO; he’s strengthening NATO. Not only is he strengthening it, but he's bringing it closer to his borders. Which is something he said he didn't want...He already has lost a significant part of his military and most of the rest is focused on Ukraine. So, I'm not quite sure what sort of threat he can present. He likes to saber-rattle, he likes to try to threaten his neighbors to bring them to his will. But I think with Finland and Sweden, just like he’s failed to do it and Ukraine.”May 15, 2022