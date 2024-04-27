‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

A state grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday indicted 18 people – including key Trump aides and allies Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and Boris Epshteyn – for their involvement in an alleged “fake electors” plot to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in their state. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins Ali Velshi to discuss the charges, and why the case is crucial for the future of preserving election integrity.April 27, 2024