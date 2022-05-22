‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

As election deniers increase their presence on midterm ballots nationwide, pollster and communication analyst Frank Luntz has been digging deep into what motivates voters to cast ballots for certain candidates. Despite the dysfunction, one theme remains clear: less hostility, more humanity. “The public does not want to hear about conservatism or liberalism or progressivism or libertarianism. They want you to speak to them as people, as families, as communities. And most importantly, as human beings.”May 22, 2022