Ali Velshi

‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

09:30

Dr. Uché Blackstock, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, and Dr. David J. Skorton, President and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges, join Michael Steele to discuss the harmful impact of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling on the medical industry, which is already struggling with a lack of diversity in the healthcare workforce. “We are in a crisis right now and the ruling is going to exacerbate that crisis,” Dr. Blackstock explains. “And it’s going to happen for generations and generations to come.”July 2, 2023

