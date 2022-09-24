IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

     Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

  • “Model America”: The 1990 police killing that dashed a town’s progressive image

    06:43

  • Lara Setrakian: This “has been a rough 30 years” for Armenia

    06:14

  • Velshi: Biden’s Cancer Moonshot is 100% worth it

    04:59

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Writing Poverty with #NickelandDimed

    10:04

  • Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

    04:57

  • ‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks 

    01:22

  • The future of abortion rights in Michigan will be decided by voters in November

    08:42

  • ‘The problem is not getting better’: Rep. Garbarino on the spike in 9/11 related illnesses

    10:07

  • Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death

    08:15

  • Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped

    05:23

  • Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone. 

    04:40

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal links rising threats against lawmakers to GOP rhetoric

    08:23

  • The difficult job of being Queen – and the expectations of the King who succeeds her

    06:29

Ali Velshi

 Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

05:17

Protests in Iran have escalated in the days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died at the hospital on September 16 just three days after she was arrested by Iran's so-called "morality police'' for not wearing hijab properly. Iran's leadership has responded to the protests with force. According to Amnesty International, hundreds have been arrested and at least 30 killed, including four children. The government has blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp to try and curb organizing efforts by protesters. The face of Mahsa Amini has become the symbol for a new wave of anti-government protests that are also fueled by social, political, and economic grievances, according to Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi. President Ebrahim Raisi met with Amini's family and promised an investigation but it hasn't appeared to stop the outpouring of anger. Mortazavi noted that protests have even spread to cities with religious significance. “Now you even have religious Iranians and some religious scholars speaking up and saying this is immoral, and this is not not in line with religion,” she said.Sept. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

     Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All