 Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

Protests in Iran have escalated in the days since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died at the hospital on September 16 just three days after she was arrested by Iran's so-called "morality police'' for not wearing hijab properly. Iran's leadership has responded to the protests with force. According to Amnesty International, hundreds have been arrested and at least 30 killed, including four children. The government has blocked access to Instagram and WhatsApp to try and curb organizing efforts by protesters. The face of Mahsa Amini has become the symbol for a new wave of anti-government protests that are also fueled by social, political, and economic grievances, according to Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi. President Ebrahim Raisi met with Amini's family and promised an investigation but it hasn't appeared to stop the outpouring of anger. Mortazavi noted that protests have even spread to cities with religious significance. “Now you even have religious Iranians and some religious scholars speaking up and saying this is immoral, and this is not not in line with religion,” she said.Sept. 24, 2022