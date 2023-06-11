IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

    06:49

  • Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

  • Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

    00:20

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

    06:21

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

    02:10

  • 'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

    04:57

Ali Velshi

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

05:04

While a handful of Republicans have notably criticized Trump post-indictment, the majority of the GOP has come to his defense and echoed his talking points. “The GOP, as you know, I feel they’re an autocratic party operating in a democracy,” Ben-Ghiat tells Ali Velshi. “They have talking points just like the Kremlin does and we have seen everybody use the same language about the weaponization of government.”June 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All