Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

While a handful of Republicans have notably criticized Trump post-indictment, the majority of the GOP has come to his defense and echoed his talking points. “The GOP, as you know, I feel they’re an autocratic party operating in a democracy,” Ben-Ghiat tells Ali Velshi. “They have talking points just like the Kremlin does and we have seen everybody use the same language about the weaponization of government.”June 11, 2023