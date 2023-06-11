'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Donald Trump has now been impeached twice, indicted twice, but remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. In a recent interview, he vowed to stay in the race even if he gets convicted for any of the crimes for which he’s been charged. "If [Trump] gets back into power, he'll never leave," says Ruth Ben-Ghiat. "He needs to get back into power because he's so corrupt and shut down all investigations.” And while a handful of Republicans have notably criticized Trump post-indictment, the majority of the GOP have come to his defense and echoed his talking points. “The GOP, as you know, I feel they’re an autocratic party operating in a democracy,” Ben-Ghiat tells Ali Velshi. “They have talking points just like the Kremlin does and we have seen everybody use the same language about the weaponization of government.”June 11, 2023