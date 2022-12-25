“Corridors of Power” doc: How do US leaders decide whether to get involved abroad?

Oscar-nominated Dror Moreh’s bold new film “Corridors of Power” takes a critical look at America’s response to reports of genocide and crimes against humanity around the world. Decades after the world proclaimed, “Never again” in the aftermath of the Holocaust, Moreh shines a harsh light on that broken commitment with powerful on-the-ground footage combined with raw conversations with top American brass and political heavyweights from the last 40 years.Dec. 25, 2022