‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 

Olivia Troye, former advisor to Former Vice President Mike Pence, and Molly Jong Fast, Vanity Fair Correspondent and MSNBC political analyst, join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangerous far-right strategy to overhaul the federal government and give Donald Trump unchecked power over the executive branch.”Imagine an entire federal government that serves as a campaign arm to Donald Trump,” Jong-Fast says.May 5, 2024