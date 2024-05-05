IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 
May 5, 202412:59

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

    09:01

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    ‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 

    12:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody is stopping him’: Mary Trump warns about leniency toward Trump’s gag order violations

    07:09

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

    05:04

  • Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe

    12:55

  • Post-Roe Dystopia is here

    10:13

  • Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘The Glass Castle’ with Jeannette Walls

    11:50

  • Ornstein: Trump’s second term plans make it impossible to treat this like a ‘typical’ election

    07:51

  • Tenn. lawmakers react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    07:47

  • 30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

Ali Velshi

‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 

12:59

Olivia Troye, former advisor to Former Vice President Mike Pence, and Molly Jong Fast, Vanity Fair Correspondent and MSNBC political analyst, join Ali Velshi to discuss the dangerous far-right strategy to overhaul the federal government and give Donald Trump unchecked power over the executive branch.”Imagine an entire federal government that serves as a campaign arm to Donald Trump,” Jong-Fast says.May 5, 2024

  • Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.

    01:54

  • ‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

    09:01

  • ‘They’re moving the debate’

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    ‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump 

    12:59
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody is stopping him’: Mary Trump warns about leniency toward Trump’s gag order violations

    07:09

  •  Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All