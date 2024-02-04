‘Black Men In America’: Trymaine Lee and Charles Coleman Jr. spotlight the strength of the Black vote

In a brand new MSNBC documentary, Correspondent Trymaine Lee and civil rights attorney Charles Coleman Jr. explore the intersection of race, culture and politics through the eyes of Black men in America and what it means for 2024. “I think it's important for folks in this moment to really pay attention and really listen to the voices of Black men in particular, because in so many ways, they are actually mirroring the polling that we're seeing, this dwindling excitement,” notes Lee. “When it comes to Black men, who we are so often politically mischaracterized and misshapen, and then you end up getting the blame when things don't go the way certain folks want them to go.”Feb. 4, 2024