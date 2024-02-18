IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024
Feb. 18, 202405:58

Ali Velshi

‘A historic winning streak’: What Tom Suozzi’s victory means for Democrats in 2024

05:58

Democrat Tom Suozzi flipped a key swing district in New York this week, shrinking the House GOP majority and offering promising news to Democrats ahead of 2024. Vanity Fair Special Correspondent Molly Jong Fast and former Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, David Pepper, join Ali Velshi to discuss what Democrats can learn from this week’s special election victory and how MAGA extremism is backfiring on the ballot. “What Trump has done for Democrats is he’s made it impossible for Republicans to run as normal,” Jong Fast says.Feb. 18, 2024

