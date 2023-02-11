‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman and her Congressional Black Caucus colleagues wore ‘1870’ pins to the State of the Union. The pins were representative of the year that Henry Truman – an unarmed, free, Black man was shot and killed by police in Philadelphia. His murder is the first instance on record of an unarmed, free, Black person being killed by the police. In a card that was passed out with the pins, Rep. Watson Coleman wrote “153 years later, nothing has changed.” Amid renewed energy behind calls for police reform, House Democrats are preparing to reintroduce the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but qualified immunity is likely going to be a sticking point with Republicans. “I will take forward movement,” says Rep. Watson Coleman, “But I know the job is not done unless there are consequences.”Feb. 11, 2023