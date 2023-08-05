IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Extremely volatile situation': Trump could put himself in jail before a prosecutor does

    07:55
    Why a psychology curriculum can't ignore the people Republicans don't like

    06:30
    'This is the one': Trump election case seen as having the highest stakes

    02:59

  • Most likely court tactic for Trump: Delay, delay, delay (and do not take the stand)

    09:40

  • Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments

    04:00

  • How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

    07:29

  • 'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

    08:28

  • Who goes first? Donald Trump's accumulating indictments threaten a court bottleneck

    05:38

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

    05:43

  • 'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool

    02:35

  • 'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35

  • Trump docs indictment shows 'clearer example of criminality' than Mueller found: investigator

    03:43

  • 'Every accusation is a confession': Trump telegraphs misdeeds with wild accusations

    09:16

  • Why Jack Smith waited until now to charge Trump for secret Iran document flaunted on tape

    09:21

  • 'A mobster type approach': Trump superPAC paying legal fees of co-defendants, witnesses

    07:24

  • Don't sleep on the states! While Trump hogs spotlight, states push ahead on Big Lie cases

    02:56

  • Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

    06:37

  • Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates

    01:15

  • Pence in a panic: Ex-veep begs for 'even one dollar' in bid to make GOP debate stage

    02:19

  • 'You can't lie in the court of law': Trump's Big Lie hits brick wall in court

    09:22

Why a psychology curriculum can't ignore the people Republicans don't like

06:30

As Florida governor running for president Ron DeSantis continues to pick fights with the education system in his state, the College Board has made it clear that AP psychology can no longer be offered in Florida because the new requirements reduce the breadth of the course to the point of leaving it incomplete. Rachel Chapman, who teaches AP Psychology in Florida, talks with Alex Wagner about being an educator in Florida why psychology can't pick and choose which people to consider.Aug. 5, 2023

