'Absolutely absurd': White House connects Ukraine losses to House GOP stalling on aid
Feb. 21, 202406:23
Alex Wagner Tonight

As House Republicans follow Donald Trump's lead in stalling aid to Ukraine by feigning interest in border legislation the Biden administration is pointing to battlefield victories by Russia as a direct consequence. Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor under President Obama joins for analysis. Feb. 21, 2024

