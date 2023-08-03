IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments

    How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

  • Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi

  • Trump indictment impact on Republican Party

  • ‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal

  • 'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases

  • Pelosi praises ‘courageous’ Jan. 6 Cmte. for work leading to Trump indictment

  • Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months

  • 'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says

  • ‘Deranged and deluded’: Republican strategist slams ongoing GOP 'stolen election' conspiracies

  • Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump

  • ‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history

  • See the coup charges that can send Trump to prison: Melber Report

  • Trump closer to prison with coup charges: Melber on how this ‘changes everything’

  • 'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial

  • ‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment

  • Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

  • Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

Alex Wagner Tonight

Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments

While everyone was gripped by the spectacle of Donald Trump being indicted for the third time and the indictment's description of his scheme to subvert the 2020 election, a related investigation was producing other indictments with much less fanfare. Alex Wagner highlights some of the details in the investigation of Trump supporters who took it upon themselves to examine voting machines in Michigan. Aug. 3, 2023

Play All