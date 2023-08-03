Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments

- Now Playing
Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments04:00
- UP NEXT
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi10:26
Trump indictment impact on Republican Party12:06
‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal03:48
'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases08:28
Pelosi praises ‘courageous’ Jan. 6 Cmte. for work leading to Trump indictment09:44
Trump faces third criminal arraignment in four months03:14
'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says06:16
‘Deranged and deluded’: Republican strategist slams ongoing GOP 'stolen election' conspiracies08:08
Prosecutors build on Jan. 6th committee work to charge Trump06:28
‘Conspiracy against rights’: Trump charged under anti-KKK law with long history02:35
See the coup charges that can send Trump to prison: Melber Report07:59
Trump closer to prison with coup charges: Melber on how this ‘changes everything’12:18
'Fearless': The judge Trump will face in Jan. 6 criminal coup trial09:07
‘A deeply deranged man’: Lawmaker trapped during Jan. 6 reacts to Trump indictment08:04
Nicolle: 'Desperate' Trump is exposed and in 'fear' amid massive criminal exposure08:32
'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment05:44
Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'07:43
Pence speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe03:32
- Now Playing
Um, where are our voting machines? The bonkers details of the new MI election indictments04:00
- UP NEXT
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi10:26
Trump indictment impact on Republican Party12:06
‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal03:48
'I think we're going to see a lot more indictments': Michigan AG on overlap in Trump cases08:28
Play All