Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown ups in the room' get in his way07:35
- Now Playing
Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop04:49
- UP NEXT
'Dangerous': Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for 'great replacement’ theory remark by former GOP congressman09:43
‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place08:56
Anand Giridharadas: The left has to build a 'bigger, better movement' to beat Trump06:37
My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie09:13
Joe: If politics is about contrast, Haley offers a contrast to every major politician10:16
Cassidy Hutchinson: Voting for Trump a vote for ‘fascist government’07:01
Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.03:17
Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'04:41
Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’12:25
‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again08:12
Trump says he would be a dictator only on 'day one' of second term04:47
Biden 'not sure' he’d be running if Trump wasn’t in 2024 race02:29
For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear04:15
How Trump won over evangelicals: new book examines 'cult-like attachment'07:46
Former Defense Secretary: Support for Ukraine will 'crumble' if Trump is elected in 202404:43
'The party has walked away from the Constitution': Liz Cheney03:59
Anne Applebaum: Trump is running on an explicitly anti-constitutional platform07:49
New polling shows an alarming trend among younger Americans ahead of 202408:02
How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown ups in the room' get in his way07:35
- Now Playing
Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop04:49
- UP NEXT
'Dangerous': Vivek Ramaswamy slammed for 'great replacement’ theory remark by former GOP congressman09:43
‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place08:56
Anand Giridharadas: The left has to build a 'bigger, better movement' to beat Trump06:37
My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie09:13
Play All