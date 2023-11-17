IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump judge puts off deadline decision in classified documents case signaling likely delay

    Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

    'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

  • Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

  • 'Same clown car, different driver': Speaker switch fails to improve GOP governing ability

  • Univision coziness with Trump leaves Biden camp chagrined over ad cancellation

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

  • Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

  • Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

  • Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

  • 'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

  • 'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

Alex Wagner Tonight

Top ethics Democrat expects Santos expulsion from Congress by 'Wednesday following Thanksgiving' 

Rep. Susan Wild, ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, says she expects a privileged resolution to expel George Santos to be passed by the "Wednesday following Thanksgiving," and adds that "all of the members of the Ethics Committee will be voting yes on expulsion." Nov. 17, 2023

