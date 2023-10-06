IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP gerrymandering hits a wall in Alabama as court forces a fair map; Other states see hope

  • Republican disarray keeps Santos secure despite mounting legal trouble

    Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology

    Far-right Christian dominionists target schools, civic offices in Texas

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

  • Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

  • 'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

  • 'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

  • 'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

  • 'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

  • 'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

Alex Wagner Tonight

Students fight to defend school against takeover by fringe religious ideology

Antonia Hylton and Mike Hixenbaugh, NBC News reporters and co-hosts of the "Grapevine" podcast, talk with Alex Wagner about the fringe evangelical movement trying to seize power and impose religious values on civic institutions from town government to school boards, and the pushback by students who feel let down by the adults they had hoped would protect their school and their education.Oct. 6, 2023

