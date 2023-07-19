State prosecutors begin to pick apart Trump's fake elector house of cards

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed state felony charges today against 16 Michigan fake Trump electors, but she is not alone in her focus on this aspect of Donald Trump's scheme to undo his 2020 election defeat, with Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis known to be talking to Georgia fake electors, and investigations in Arizona and other swing states (not to mention special counsel Jack Smith's investigation). Timothy Heaphy, who served as chief investigative counsel for the January 6 Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about some of the evidence prosecutors will have to work with. July 19, 2023