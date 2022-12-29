IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Southwest screw-ups are financially devastating for some passengers

    Christian nationalism conspicuously absent from January 6 report

  • 'Perfect storm' of internal and external problems broke Southwest Airlines

  • Questionable math builds anticipation for release of Trump taxes Friday

  • Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts

  • GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants

  • Happy Holidays from Alex Wagner, Rachel Maddow and the 9pm production crew!

  • Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity

  • Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS

  • January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

  • Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity

  • Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

  • Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?

  • To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history

  • January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report

  • 'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine

  • 'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee

Alex Wagner Tonight

Southwest screw-ups are financially devastating for some passengers

David Slotnick, senior aviation business reporter for The Points Guy, points out that while Southwest Airlines tries to get its act together, stranded passengers are having to shoulder the cost of hotels, rebooking flights, and other expenses just to get back to their lives - expenses that many cannot afford. Dec. 29, 2022

Play All