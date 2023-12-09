Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

The chair of the Florida Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, is being accused of rape by the woman he and his wife reportedly sometimes have sex with. Ziegler denies the accusation but the investigation alone has scandalized fellow Republicans who held the Zieglers as paragons of conservative virtue. In resisting calls to resign his position, Ziegler cites the party's leader, Donald Trump, and Republican acceptance of the behavioral standard Trump has set. Dec. 9, 2023