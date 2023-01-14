IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

    07:15
Alex Wagner Tonight

Harry Litman, former U.S. attorney, talks talks with Mehdi Hasan about A.G. Merrick Garland's effort to appear non-partisan by appointing a conservative Republican Trump-appointee as the special counsel investigating classified documents found at President Biden's properties, and the futility of trying to appease Republican complaints. Jan. 14, 2023

