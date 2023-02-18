IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

06:44

The massive burn-off of toxic chemicals following a catastrophic train derailment has left some residents of East Palestine, Ohio dependent on bottled water, at least until the safety of the town's environment can be assured. Low income residents can use food stamps, SNAP, to purchase the water. Rep. Ro Khanna talks with Alex Wagner about the importance of preserving the SNAP program against Republican cuts. Feb. 18, 2023

