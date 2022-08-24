IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

New reporting paints Trump in incriminating role in sensitive documents scandal

11:41

Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about new reporting that shows the extent, and sometimes even exclusivity of Donald Trump's role in misappropriating sensitive documents from the White House after he was voted out of office.Aug. 24, 2022

