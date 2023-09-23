New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

New reporting from Pro Publica on even more socializing and gifts between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and billionaires with business interests in the outcome of Supreme Court rulings than was previously known also highlights Clarence Thomas's association with Koch network events. With the Supreme Court set to issue a ruling that could affect the power of government regulatory agencies, the influence on Clarence Thomas of billionaires who oppose government regulation takes on special urgency. Dahlia Lithwick, author of "Lady Justice" joins to discuss. Sept. 23, 2023