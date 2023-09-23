IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

  • Biden launches Climate Corps; pairs new jobs with climate, infrastructure work

    06:30

  • 'These are not serious people': GOP pays the price for filling ranks with extremists

    07:24

  • Trump blue collar act a tougher sell now with anti-labor record

    02:47

  • Flipping Kavanaugh: What's really behind Alabama's gerrymandering gambit

    07:30

  • 'He will be destroyed on the stand': Trump's rhetorical tricks wear thin as evidence mounts

    09:53

  • As Trump keeps running his mouth, Jack Smith asks court to crack down

    06:18

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson decries 'discomfort' displacing 'knowledge, truth or history'

    02:34

  • Criminal jury system more vigorous than many realize, Trump manipulations notwithstanding

    11:02

  • McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

    06:51

  • Trial Tetris from Hell! Judge rejects Trump slow-walking as RICO trial schedule takes shape

    06:05

  • A clarifying moment: United Auto Workers demand fair share from Big Three automakers

    06:23

  • Herding cats: Courts wrestle with scheduling Georgia trial of Trump, co-defendants

    07:01

  • Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

    05:42

  • 'Not a shred of evidence': Democrats swat down GOP's impeachment revenge mission for Trump

    07:09

Alex Wagner Tonight

New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

10:01

New reporting from Pro Publica on even more socializing and gifts between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and billionaires with business interests in the outcome of Supreme Court rulings than was previously known also highlights Clarence Thomas's association with Koch network events. With the Supreme Court set to issue a ruling that could affect the power of government regulatory agencies, the influence on Clarence Thomas of billionaires who oppose government regulation takes on special urgency. Dahlia Lithwick, author of "Lady Justice" joins to discuss. Sept. 23, 2023

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29
  • Now Playing

    New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

    05:56

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

    05:15

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

    08:51

  • Ukraine finds new sources of aid to fight Russia as politics with Poland gets complicated

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All