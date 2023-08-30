New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

Student artists at New College of Florida engaged in a mural project beginning last fall, decorating the exterior walls of the campus’ Fine Arts Complex with elaborate, colorful murals. This summer, without warning, the new administration, bent on expunging the school's existing culture in service of Ron DeSantis' 'war on woke' campaign of disregarding the culture and history of marginalized groups, painted over all but one of the murals in the name of "beautification." Artists Annie Dong, Hannah Barker, Emma Curtis, Hanh Nguyen, and Jay Murphy describe their works in this video produced by Remy Katz.Aug. 30, 2023