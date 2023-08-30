IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The striking parallels between Watergate and the Georgia indictment

    07:32

  • 'What country are we going to be?': U.S. faces reckoning in right-wing backlash to racial progress 

    08:11

  • 'Toxic': DeSantis push to transform university drives out students, faculty

    11:13
    New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

    07:42
    Republican fealty to Trump even in the face of death

    04:47

  • Georgia defendants move for speedy trials, federal trials, and severed trials

    06:30

  • Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mug shot in hand

    03:27

  • 'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump

    06:01

  • Is it odd for a 'billionaire' to use a bail bondsman? Yes.

    02:53

  • 'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

    06:17

  • DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists

    03:08

  • 'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report

    08:45

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41

  • Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

  • GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill

    06:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

07:42

Student artists at New College of Florida engaged in a mural project beginning last fall, decorating the exterior walls of the campus' Fine Arts Complex with elaborate, colorful murals. This summer, without warning, the new administration, bent on expunging the school's existing culture in service of Ron DeSantis' 'war on woke' campaign of disregarding the culture and history of marginalized groups, painted over all but one of the murals in the name of "beautification." Artists Annie Dong, Hannah Barker, Emma Curtis, Hanh Nguyen, and Jay Murphy describe their works in this video produced by Remy Katz.Aug. 30, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

