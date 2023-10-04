Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

Donald Trump's longstanding practice of attacking judges, prosecutors, investigators and pretty much anyone who crosses him ran into resistance for the first time when Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump fraud trial in New York, drew a line at Trump directly his public invective (and the potentially violent attention of his followers) at a court clerk and issued a gag order. Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, discusses with Alex Wagner. Oct. 4, 2023