Alex Wagner Tonight

McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

05:52

By all accounts, if Kevin McCarthy wants to avoid a shutdown of the federal government, he'll need the help of Democrats. Rep. Ilhan Omar, deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Alex Wagner about why a power-sharing deal might be the only way some Democrats would be willing to work with McCarthy, and why his shattered credibility in their eyes could make even that option impossible. Sept. 30, 2023

