McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

Politico reports that after upsetting Donald Trump by not showing sufficient deference to his 2024 candidacy, Kevin McCarthy tried to placate Trump by offering to have the House vote to expunge Trump's two impeachments. Now McCarthy is stuck between that reported promise and the political reality of what a foolish idea it would be. Rep. Joe Neguse, an impeachment manager for Trump's second impeachment discusses with Alex Wagner.July 21, 2023