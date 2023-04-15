IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over

Alex Wagner Tonight

Latest Clarence Thomas scandal may be too big to blow over

06:00

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor at Slate and host of the "Amicus" podcast, talks with Alex Wagner about why the news that Republican activist billionaire Harlan Crow purchased real estate from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a scandal of a different magnitude on top of an already extremely compromised Supreme Court. April 15, 2023

