  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

    Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

  • 'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

  • 'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

  • 'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

  • 'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

  • 'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

  • 'A general reporting to an unstable president': Report exposes challenges for Milley under Trump

  • Rupert Murdoch steps aside but future of Fox News remains unsettled

  • 'We're in a place to win the battle': Kerry sounds hopeful note on climate (with a big 'if')

Alex Wagner Tonight

Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

Alex Wagner reviews the 1000 days since the January 6 attack on the Capitol when Kevin McCarthy spoke out against Donald Trump's incitement of the mob, and the lengths to which McCarthy bent over backward to appease Trump and his supporters in order to obtain the speaker's gavel, only to run out of credibility and be thrown out of the position shortly thereafter.Oct. 4, 2023

