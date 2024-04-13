IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law
April 13, 202403:45
Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law

03:45

In a particularly bad week for Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for senate was forced to flip-flop on her support for a Civil War-era abortion ban and then accidentally proposed an idea for cutting taxes on families that Republicans have already blocked. Alex Wagner reports.   April 13, 2024

