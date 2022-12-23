IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts

04:37

Ryan Nobles, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent, talks with Alex Wagner about the contents of a new release of interview transcripts from the January 6 Committee and the committee's process for releasing to the public the information it has collected in the course of its investigation. Dec. 23, 2022

