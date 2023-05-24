Is the special counsel poised for a Trump indictment or just 'playing with his food'?

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, and Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for The Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about indications that Special Counsel Jack Smith is completing his investigation of Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, and whether that means a decision on indictments is imminent or is the investigation merely entering a new phase? May 24, 2023