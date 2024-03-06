IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How it makes sense: Race issues at root of unlikely Trump appeal for evangelicals
  Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech

    How it makes sense: Race issues at root of unlikely Trump appeal for evangelicals

    GOP spins in circles to reconcile anti-abortion zeal with public IVF support

  Where Sen. Bernie Sanders finds optimism amid dismal politics

  'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza

  'Ice her': The likely scheme behind Trump's proposed start date for his classified documents trial

  Scrambling to keep his fortune from being stripped away, Trump may have gone too far

  Biden's substantive border visit exposes hollow Trump stunt

  Enabling Trump, distorting the Supreme Court define McConnell legacy as he exits leadership

  'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case

  Another judge boots Trump from ballot for insurrection as Supreme Court takes immunity case

  Biden hopes to bank on union investment, support; Trump calls UAW president 'stupid'

  Abortion rights movement in Michigan remains stalwart for Democrats in 2024: McMorrow

  'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

  Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

  'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

  'Grow a little bit of a spine': AOC rejects immigration crisis framing by duplicitous GOP

  'Trump would sell this country for a dollar': AOC highlights stakes of Trump's desperation

  'This was intentional': AOC calls out Republicans trying to hide from reproductive rights backlash

  Trump's new legal debts could have catastrophic 'domino effect' on existing debts

Alex Wagner Tonight

How it makes sense: Race issues at root of unlikely Trump appeal for evangelicals

Alex Wagner and an MSNBC panel discuss the racial history of the evangelical alliance with right-wing politics in the United States and how the racial issues that animate Donald Trump's candidacy resonate with right-wing groups that might otherwise seems like unlikely Trump supporters. March 6, 2024

