    Hillary Clinton offers advice to President Biden on addressing concerns about his age

Alex Wagner Tonight

Hillary Clinton offers advice to President Biden on addressing concerns about his age

04:03

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Alex Wagner about polling showing that Americans are concerned about President Joe Biden's age and how he can treat his age as an asset. Feb. 10, 2024

