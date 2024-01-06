IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

  • Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul

    04:04

  • Trump, GOP threat to democracy seen extending beyond U.S. borders

    06:45

  • U.S. reliability on global stage imperiled as GOP plays politics with Ukraine aid

    09:17

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • 'Dog and pony show politics': GOP border theatrics gives Democrats opportunity for contrast

    11:53

  • Right-wing culture warriors develop formula to manipulate soft targets in high education

    04:27

  • Pro-Trump media bubble, supporters' delusions flummox GOP primary opponents

    05:30

  • 'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints

    10:01

  • Haley's Civil War distortions shatter 'moderate' campaign image

    08:13

  • Another state boots Trump off ballot over insurrection; Supreme Court involvement all but assured

    11:06

  • Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage

    06:44

  • Biden reportedly adjusts strategy in Ukraine to strengthen defenses

    05:45

  • Haley gains on Trump in NH even as she tiptoes around heap of damaging material against him

    06:42

  • 'Take a deep breath': Turbulent Trump era likely to intensify in 2024

    10:56

  • Shift in U.S. posture toward Israel seen in abstention from U.N. vote

    06:34

  • 'Too many lives have been upended': Biden expands marijuana pardons, absolving thousands

    02:12

  • Reality eludes Ron DeSantis as energy builds behind Nikki Haley

    06:27

  • How to understand the Supreme Court's denial of a quick decision on presidential immunity

    10:34

Alex Wagner Tonight

Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

02:39

Ali Velshi looks at how the Fox cable channel, which notoriously coddled its viewers with lies about election rigging so they wouldn't have to face the fact of Trump's loss, hyped job creation numbers under Donald Trump but downplays even better economic news under President Joe Biden.Jan. 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

  • Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul

    04:04

  • Trump, GOP threat to democracy seen extending beyond U.S. borders

    06:45

  • U.S. reliability on global stage imperiled as GOP plays politics with Ukraine aid

    09:17

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All