    Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons

    'A new avenue of investigation': Jack Smith's grand jury that indicted Trump reconvenes 

  • Why the 14th Amendment could boot Trump from ballots (and why Democrats might not want it to)

  • Lordy, more tapes! Trump lawyer's notes add details on lead-up to FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

  • How long does it take to put an election theft conspiracy on trial?

  • Conservative propaganda site targeting schools looks to expand state partnerships

  • How President Biden came to grips with Trump-era radicalism

  • Trump, co-defendants scatter on strategy as legal heat intensifies

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

  • Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

  • 'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

  • State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers

  • Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

  • 'What country are we going to be?': U.S. faces reckoning in right-wing backlash to racial progress 

  • 'Toxic': DeSantis push to transform university drives out students, faculty

  • New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

  • Republican fealty to Trump even in the face of death

  • The striking parallels between Watergate and the Georgia indictment

  • Georgia defendants move for speedy trials, federal trials, and severed trials

Alex Wagner Tonight

Follow the money: Fracking billionaires funding anti-renewable energy propaganda cartoons

Alex Wagner reports on the role of Farris and Dan Wilks, billionaire brothers who made their fortune in fracking, in funding propaganda cartoons criticizing solar and wind power. The cartoons are hosted by PragerU Kids, which is making inroads into the education systems of states with Republican governors.  Sept. 8, 2023

