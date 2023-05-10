IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Carroll victory over Trump seen as waypoint in winding path of progress

  • Republicans struggle to position themselves on Trump sex abuse verdict

    Federal charges for Santos are an added burden for McCarthy, Republicans

    Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

  • Supreme Court ethics crisis prompts calls for new accountability measures

  • At least 8 Georgia fake electors get immunity deals; transcript mentions 'the indictment'

  • 'This is really a five alarm fire': Supreme Court in crisis after spate of scandals

  • New reports broaden picture of questionable gifts, income to Clarence and Ginni Thomas

  • DOJ has cooperating witness in Trump documents case; issues 'wave of new subpoenas': NYT

  • Tucker remarks on 'how white men fight' ignored previous day's rioting by Trump supporters

  • Controversial text reveals nature of Tucker Carlson's white supremacy on Fox

  • 'Waves of volunteers' lend resourcefulness to Ukraine military

  • For Trump, GOP primary debates a question of risk versus reward

  • Reality catches up with early ideals of digital news

  • How Trump's pattern of behavior strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case against him

  • What the writers strike is all about

  • Republican policy on climate change takes a turn for the absurd

  • Trump and allies work to water down meaning of 'insurrection' to excuse January 6 riot

  • Alito complains about criticism amid Supreme Court legitimacy's downward spiral 

  • 'Exonerated Five' member wishes fair justice for Trump but recognizes 'karma'

Alex Wagner Tonight

Federal charges for Santos are an added burden for McCarthy, Republicans

Alex Wagner shares House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's reaction to learning that Republican Rep. George Santos is facing federal charges. Brendan Buck, former press secretary to Republican House Speaker John Boehner, offers some analysis. May 10, 2023

