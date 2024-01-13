IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dictionaries a casualty of right-wing book ban panic

    02:51

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    Evangelical leaders lose influence as followers find new savior in Trump

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump caps New York civil fraud trial with courtroom tantrum

    06:23

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

    08:07

  • Why the judge in Trump's fraud trial may have a heavy penalty in mind

    04:36

  • Judge preempts Trump ploy to turn New York trial into circus

    07:52

  • How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

    11:37

  • 2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

    02:01

  • New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47

  • Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39

  • Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

  • Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul

    04:04

  • Trump, GOP threat to democracy seen extending beyond U.S. borders

    06:45

  • U.S. reliability on global stage imperiled as GOP plays politics with Ukraine aid

    09:17

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • 'Dog and pony show politics': GOP border theatrics gives Democrats opportunity for contrast

    11:53

  • Right-wing culture warriors develop formula to manipulate soft targets in high education

    04:27

Alex Wagner Tonight

Evangelical leaders lose influence as followers find new savior in Trump

08:53

As MAGA devotion to Donald Trump grows within the evangelical community, once politically powerful religious leaders are losing sway over followers who have convinced themselves that Trump is the new savior. Michelle Goldberg, columnist for The New York Times, and Tess Owens, senior reporter covering extremism for Vice News, talk with Alex Wagner about the twisted new religion forming around Donald Trump. Jan. 13, 2024

  • Dictionaries a casualty of right-wing book ban panic

    02:51

  • Trump mainstreams political violence with normalizing repetition

    07:27
  • Now Playing

    Evangelical leaders lose influence as followers find new savior in Trump

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump caps New York civil fraud trial with courtroom tantrum

    06:23

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

    08:07

  • Why the judge in Trump's fraud trial may have a heavy penalty in mind

    04:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All