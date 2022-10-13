IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

DOJ has witness who says Trump ordered moving of Mar-a-Lago boxes

03:38

Alex Wagner shares breaking news that a Trump employee told the FBI that people seen moving boxes on internal Mar-a-Lago security video were doing so under orders from Donald Trump. Oct. 13, 2022

