IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Trump spins economic fairy tale; counts on voters with short memories

    07:08

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

    04:24

  • Fake news-prone Musk embraces another debunked conspiracy theory

    03:41

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • The wheels are coming off the Ron DeSantis campaign

    02:36

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • Ideology or naiveté?: New attack on voting rights could test Roberts on racial reality

    08:52

  • 'I don't think they're irreconcilable': Bowman looks to bridge Israel/Gaza divide among constituents

    08:31

  • Parallel hearings expose Trump's special treatment by the courts

    11:30

  • Some Democratic leaders challenged by constituents' split over Israel/Gaza

    05:33

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

  • Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar

    06:09

  • In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare

    04:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

05:30

Conservatives are hoping to use the Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action to take apart other programs designed to address racial inequality, including a program focused on supporting the maternal health of Black and Pacific Islander women. Dorianne Mason, director of the health equity and reproductive rights project at the National Women's Law Center, talks with Melissa Murray, NYU Law professor, about the data about the disparity in health outcomes for Black women may be the program's best defense.Dec. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Trump spins economic fairy tale; counts on voters with short memories

    07:08

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All