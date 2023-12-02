Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

Conservatives are hoping to use the Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action to take apart other programs designed to address racial inequality, including a program focused on supporting the maternal health of Black and Pacific Islander women. Dorianne Mason, director of the health equity and reproductive rights project at the National Women's Law Center, talks with Melissa Murray, NYU Law professor, about the data about the disparity in health outcomes for Black women may be the program's best defense.Dec. 2, 2023