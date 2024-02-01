IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Criminal prosecution of Trump in Georgia bogs down with attacks on Willis

    07:53
Alex Wagner Tonight

Criminal prosecution of Trump in Georgia bogs down with attacks on Willis

07:53

Anthony Michael Kreis, assistant professor of law at Georgia State University, talks with Alex Wagner about the state of the RICO prosecution against Donald Trump and his co-defendants as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is challenged by misconduct allegations. Feb. 1, 2024

