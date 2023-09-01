IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

    06:36

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

    02:28

  • State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers

    08:43

  • Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

    08:53

  • 'What country are we going to be?': U.S. faces reckoning in right-wing backlash to racial progress 

    08:11

  • 'Toxic': DeSantis push to transform university drives out students, faculty

    11:13

  • New College students describe the meanings of murals wiped out by new admin's 'beautifying'

    07:42

  • Republican fealty to Trump even in the face of death

    04:47

  • The striking parallels between Watergate and the Georgia indictment

    07:32

  • Georgia defendants move for speedy trials, federal trials, and severed trials

    06:30

  • Trump returns to Twitter (X) with mug shot in hand

    03:27

  • 'Almost impossible': Judge in Trump Georgia case 'stress tests' legal system with limits on Trump

    06:01

  • Is it odd for a 'billionaire' to use a bail bondsman? Yes.

    02:53

  • 'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord

    06:17

  • DeSantis eager to disclaim his elitist roots to curry favor with MAGA populists

    03:08

  • 'Naive' Secret Service had blind spot for Oath Keepers ahead of Jan. 6: report

    08:45

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01

  • Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41

Alex Wagner Tonight

Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

03:40

Ali Velshi looks at how the transcript of recent court testimony by former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows shows Meadows getting caught misrepresenting his role in Trump's fake elector scheme to subvert the 2020 election.Sept. 1, 2023

  • 'Disgusted': Senate Democrats advance bill to impose ethics standards on Supreme Court

    06:36

  • 'Summer of strikes' shows political power available to working class allies

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    Court record shows Mark Meadows caught in a lie

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    'Insurance companies know': More people vulnerable as cost of climate disasters rises

    02:28

  • State hijacking of Houston schools leaves parents anxious for answers

    08:43

  • Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

    08:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All