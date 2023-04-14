IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As many as 1,000 children separated from families by Trump are U.S.-born citizens: NYT

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deposed in NYAG case accusing him of 'staggering' business fraud

    09:48

  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

    10:59

  • Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

    01:32

  • Audio with Fox News shows Trump team privately admitted lacking evidence on Dominion claim

    07:45

  • How the baby formula crisis shows an FDA abortion pill option

    02:48

  • Repeated deadly shootings put Americans opposite Republicans on gun safety laws

    03:52

  • GOP book banning frenzy could shutter all libraries in one Texas county

    01:46

  • New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

    11:34

  • Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

    04:32

  • GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

    03:28

  • How to understand the dueling abortion pill court rulings

    11:56

  • Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report

    02:28

  • Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)

    06:28

  • 'It's time for a movement': Bowman cites groundswell of support for gun safety

    09:45

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

    05:47

  • Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

    04:13

  • DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade

    02:01

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

    07:59

Alex Wagner Tonight

Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

07:48

Former Senator Al Franken talks with Alex Wagner about how Republicans are becoming increasingly anti-democratic as they double down on policies that most Americans oppose.April 14, 2023

  • As many as 1,000 children separated from families by Trump are U.S.-born citizens: NYT

    02:58
  • Now Playing

    Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics 

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump deposed in NYAG case accusing him of 'staggering' business fraud

    09:48

  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

    10:59

  • Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

    01:32

  • Audio with Fox News shows Trump team privately admitted lacking evidence on Dominion claim

    07:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All