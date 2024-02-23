Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

Christian nationalists appear to see an opportunity in a potential second Donald Trump administration to take advantage of Trump's fixation on personal grievances by imposing their own agenda of rolling back women's social progress to before the sexual revolution. Michelle Goldberg, columnist for The New York Times, and Tim Miller, writer-at-large for The Bulwark, talk with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's new friends on the religious right are setting him up for an election disaster. Feb. 23, 2024