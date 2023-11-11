IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

Alex Wagner Tonight

Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

03:24

Ayman Mohyeldin looks at how the 1948 exodus of Palestinians after the creation of Israel left lingering trauma that led to conflicts with Israel's neighbors, and wonders what future repercussions will happen in the region as a result of the continuing trauma of Israel's current war on Hamas in Gaza.Nov. 11, 2023

